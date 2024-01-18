Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Shares Down 6.5%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 19,686 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 8,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65.

Get Localiza Rent a Car alerts:

Localiza Rent a Car Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0587 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.01. Localiza Rent a Car’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Localiza Rent a Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Localiza Rent a Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.