Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-1.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Matson also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.65-1.78 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of MATX traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.81. 173,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,736. Matson has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average of $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.86 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Matson will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

