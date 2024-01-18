Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Matson alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Matson

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.81. The stock had a trading volume of 173,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,729. Matson has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. Matson’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matson will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Matson news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,524.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,799 shares of company stock worth $1,262,179. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Matson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.