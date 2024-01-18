Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Trading Down 5.7%

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 357,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 285,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
Max Resource Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$40.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69.
About Max Resource
Max Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Colombia. The company holds interests in the Choco gold project covering 250 square kilometers; North Choco gold-copper project covering 250 square kilometers; Gachala copper project covering 164 square kilometers; Novita project covering 10,790 hectares located in Colombia; and Cesar copper silver project, which covers an area of approximately 2,000 hectares located in Colombia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Max Resource
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Max Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.