Metars Genesis (MRS) Price Reaches $1.24 on Top Exchanges

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Metars Genesis token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00003000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metars Genesis has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Metars Genesis has a total market cap of $77.73 million and approximately $8,273.56 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.28348553 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $16,435.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

