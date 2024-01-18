MetisDAO (METIS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $53.84 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $91.37 or 0.00222710 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $417.88 million and approximately $53.84 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00019035 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014235 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,033.84 or 1.00023145 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011409 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004845 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 105.83798489 USD and is down -10.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $49,095,673.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

