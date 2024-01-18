M&G (LON:MNG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 219.90 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 220.70 ($2.81). 7,849,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 4,378,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222.50 ($2.83).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded M&G to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&G to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on M&G from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on M&G in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 231.67 ($2.95).

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,207.78, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 215.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 202.24.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

