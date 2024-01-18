Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01). 595,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,238,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Mila Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of £4.20 million, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mila Resources

In other news, insider Mark Stephenson purchased 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($13,996.69). In related news, insider Lee Daniels acquired 1,212,121 shares of Mila Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £12,121.21 ($15,423.35). Also, insider Mark Stephenson acquired 1,100,000 shares of Mila Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($13,996.69). Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Mila Resources Company Profile

Mila Resources Plc engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral resources. It holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

