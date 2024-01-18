ML & R Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,165 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.2% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 332,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 115,255 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 164,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,629 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 560,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 56,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 31,637 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.62. 888,202 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

