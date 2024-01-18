ML & R Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,893 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 7.2% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $27,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,064. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

