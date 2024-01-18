ML & R Wealth Management LLC Buys 457 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.4% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,375. The company has a market capitalization of $332.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $238.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.68.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

