ML & R Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,523 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISV. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, 25 LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 94.6% in the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.73. 287,858 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

