ML & R Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after buying an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after buying an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.81. 1,093,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,743. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.23. The company has a market cap of $213.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

