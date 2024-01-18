ML & R Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.99. 410,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,341. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

