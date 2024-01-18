Monero (XMR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $104.59 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, Monero has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.83 billion and approximately $104.59 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $153.74 or 0.00374298 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,074.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.28 or 0.00166242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.98 or 0.00572073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00058243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00179453 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,386,255 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

