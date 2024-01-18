Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $314.69 million and $9.49 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00080596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00027231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00023255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,102,117,839 coins and its circulating supply is 823,669,106 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.