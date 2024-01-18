Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$19.50 at Acumen Capital

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MTL. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$16.75 price objective on Mullen Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.64.

Shares of MTL stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$14.13. 83,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,844. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.08.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.07. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of C$504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.3518696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

