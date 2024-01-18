My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.0408 on Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $561,871.18 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,617,680 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

