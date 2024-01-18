Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,448 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $481.18. 2,314,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $473.81 and a 200 day moving average of $435.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $503.41. The company has a market capitalization of $210.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.