NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90.50 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 89.80 ($1.14). Approximately 2,038,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 669,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.40 ($1.12).

NextEnergy Solar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 7.99. The stock has a market cap of £530.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,282.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.71.

NextEnergy Solar Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

