Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Shares Down 1.4%

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 177.70 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 179.40 ($2.28). 323,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 258,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.90 ($2.31).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ninety One Group from GBX 169 ($2.15) to GBX 173 ($2.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 994.44, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 177.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 170.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,222.22%.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

