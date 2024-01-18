Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Shares Down 3.2%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 138,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 31,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Northern Star Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.

About Northern Star Resources

(Get Free Report)

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.