Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Shares Up 11.4%

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.15. 249,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,113,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The stock has a market cap of $34.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain, Northeast, Southern, and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment includes the Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment is comprised of the Marcellus and Utica shale areas.

