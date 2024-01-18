NXM Price Reaches $57.03 on Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00018385 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014003 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,261.60 or 0.99984368 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011615 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.00237933 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004830 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

