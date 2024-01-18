Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 3,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 59,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Pan Global Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$50.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23.

Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

