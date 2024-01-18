PayPal USD Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $298.80 million and approximately $16.95 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 298,945,171 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 298,945,170.83. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99963032 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $14,475,139.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

