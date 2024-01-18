Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.59. 261,687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 167,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.20%.

Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.0773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Permianville Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVL. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

