Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Shares Down 0.6%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €156.60 ($172.09) and last traded at €157.80 ($173.41). Approximately 2,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €158.80 ($174.51).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €153.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €149.73.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services vacuum pumps, components and instruments, and systems in Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, Republic of Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers rotary vane, diaphragm, scroll, screw, multi-stage roots, roots, and turbo pumps; pumping stations; vacuum gauges for analog or digital pressure measurement; analysis equipment for process and quality optimization; leak detectors, leak testing with air, and leak testing and container closure integrity testing applications; vacuum valves, chambers, components, and feedthroughs; motion and manipulators; and contamination management solutions, helium leak detection systems, helium recovery units, multi-stage vacuum-process, and calibration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.