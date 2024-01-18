Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.422 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNFPP traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $22.97. 14,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,865. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

