Piper Sandler Increases Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $11.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TVTX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. William Blair cut Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

TVTX traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 704,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 40,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.