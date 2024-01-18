Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLXS. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

PLXS stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.23. 31,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,336. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.06. Plexus has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,117,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,263,860 in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 234.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 596,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after buying an additional 417,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,856,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth approximately $28,327,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,557,000 after buying an additional 163,722 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth approximately $13,279,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

