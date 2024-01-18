Pollen Street (LON:HONY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Pollen Street PLC (LON:HONY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 792 ($10.08) and last traded at GBX 790 ($10.05). Approximately 7,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 27,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 786 ($10.00).
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 790 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 790. The firm has a market capitalization of £507.26 million and a P/E ratio of 975.31.
About Pollen Street
Pollen Street PLC engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
