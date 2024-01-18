PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries updated its Q1 guidance to $1.80-1.87 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.34-8.59 EPS.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PPG

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.