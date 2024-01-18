PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.34-8.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.47. PPG Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.80-1.87 EPS.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PPG stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,152. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.76.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.19.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

