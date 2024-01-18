PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.800-1.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.340-8.590 EPS.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.98. 2,153,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,979. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.32 and its 200 day moving average is $138.81. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

