Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.420-5.560 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Prologis Stock Down 0.5 %

PLD traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $126.26. 3,650,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,878. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Prologis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

