ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Shares Down 0.5%

ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.97 and last traded at $30.01. Approximately 2,397,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 1,088,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

ProShares Short Dow30 Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short Dow30

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 72,466 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 220,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 31,059 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 159,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,986,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 604.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 82,974 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Short Dow30

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

