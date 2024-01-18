ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Shares Up 1%

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.15 and last traded at $78.01. 386,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 295,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.20.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $409.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Dow30

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 319.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 2.9% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the second quarter worth $1,758,000.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

