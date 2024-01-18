Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report) rose 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 177,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 94,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Prosper Gold Stock Up 11.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.92.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. Its property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia, and the Ontario projects in Ontario. In addition, the company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Sidewalk project consisting of approximately 16,000 hectares of mineral claims and leases located in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario; and Skinner gold property located in the Ontario.

