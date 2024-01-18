PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Shares Up 3.6%

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $135.25 and last traded at $135.25. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.53.

PSP Swiss Property Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.10.

PSP Swiss Property Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It also owns office and commercial properties, and development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.