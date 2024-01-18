Qtum Hits Market Capitalization of $310.96 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Qtum has a total market cap of $310.96 million and approximately $44.54 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.97 or 0.00007227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.74 or 0.05988504 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00080686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00027124 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00023292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

