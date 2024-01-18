Quantum Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.60 and $19.46 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00018860 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,810.93 or 0.99913907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011582 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00220678 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004874 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000657 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars.

