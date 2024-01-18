Radicle Market Capitalization Tops $93.29 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Radicle has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Radicle coin can now be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00004397 BTC on exchanges. Radicle has a market cap of $93.29 million and $14.26 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radicle Profile

Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,455,980 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.mirror.xyz.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

