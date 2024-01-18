Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Trading Up 3.5%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 5,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 1,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Rakuten Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

