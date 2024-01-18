Raymond James Analysts Give Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) a C$52.00 Price Target

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) received a C$52.00 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

BDGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.60.

Shares of TSE:BDGI traded up C$2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$46.24. 23,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,120. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.18. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of C$24.55 and a 52-week high of C$46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.25.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh acquired 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85. In other news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh purchased 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.39, for a total value of C$182,124.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,197 shares of company stock worth $125,445 and have sold 68,400 shares worth $2,728,875. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

