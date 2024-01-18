Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.68

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 290782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
