Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Trading Down 1.5%

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 19,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 42,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Revival Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$36.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.43.

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.0309677 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

