Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €327.00 ($359.34) and last traded at €325.80 ($358.02). Approximately 235,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €320.40 ($352.09).

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €288.67 and a 200 day moving average of €267.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.79.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

