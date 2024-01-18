RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,292 ($41.89) and last traded at GBX 3,264 ($41.53). Approximately 10,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 25,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,250 ($41.35).

RHI Magnesita Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,109.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,904.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,300.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.13.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

