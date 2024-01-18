Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Trading 4.3% Higher

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 34,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Riverside Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.93 million, a P/E ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About Riverside Resources

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects comprise the 100% owned Oakes Gold Project covering an area of 5,600 hectares; and High Lake, Longrose, Pichette, and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc Project covering an area of 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

